The deadlines for businesses to pay back their emergency pandemic loans is being extended. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that small businesses will now have until the end of 2023 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ottawa Extends Deadline to Pay Back Canada Emergency Business Account Loans - January 13, 2022
- Small business incubator wants to help Fairmont entrepreneurs grow amid pandemic - January 13, 2022
- MASLOC to disburse GHC64 million worth of loans this year - January 13, 2022