BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) — Outstanding loans by Chinese financial institutions to small and micro businesses stood at 35.15 trillion yuan (about 5.1 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of May, data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Outstanding loans to small businesses exceed 35 trln yuan
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) — Outstanding loans by Chinese financial institutions to small and micro businesses stood at 35.15 trillion yuan (about 5.1 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of May, data …