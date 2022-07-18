Karnataka was the top beneficiary state with 4.12 lakh businesses supported during FY22 followed by 2.49 lakh businesses from Rajasthan, 2.46 lakh borrowers from Tamil Nadu, 1.84 lakh from Bihar, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Over 1.18 crore MSMEs, other businesses supported under ECLGS during FY21, FY22: Govt - July 18, 2022
- HSBC digital bank Kinetic lends over £2m to small businesses - July 18, 2022
- Covid bounceback loan arrears worse than admitted - July 18, 2022