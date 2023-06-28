A new inspector general report suggests that grifts were more pervasive than has previously been reported. The Small Business Administration, which drew blame in the watchdog report, took issue with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Over $200 billion lost to pandemic loan fraud: Watchdog - June 28, 2023
- Watchdog: Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent - June 28, 2023
- US loses over $200bn in stolen Covid-19 small business loans - June 28, 2023