Owasso man sentenced to 4 years in prison for applying for PPP loans under false pretenses

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Olusola Ojo, 43, to 48 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Eagan also ordered Ojo to pay $150,000 …
