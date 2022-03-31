A Connecticut couple paid nearly $170,000 as part of a civil settlement reached with the federal government over allegations they used small business loans obtained under the CARES Act to pay off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Oxford couple pays nearly $170K over COVID-relief loan fraud allegations, prosecutors say - March 31, 2022
- Forget the Billionaires Tax, 5 Ways Biden’s Budget Might Actually Help Spur Small Business - March 31, 2022
- North Las Vegas helping Small Businesses Owners with ‘Jumpstart 2022’ - March 30, 2022