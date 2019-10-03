a leading online financing resource for small businesses, to provide working capital and commercial real estate loans to existing and potential hotel partners. The partnership with Biz2Credit will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- OYO Announces Partnership With Biz2Credit to Provide Small Business Financing Options to Asset Partners - October 3, 2019
- NBFC Paisalo Digital signs co-origination loan pact with Bank of Baroda - October 3, 2019
- Loan Zone: Why SBA lending may offer growth prospects for credit unions - October 3, 2019