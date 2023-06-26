PacWest Bancorp said on Monday it was selling a $3.54 billion lender finance loan portfolio to asset management firm Ares Management, in an attempt to boost liquidity at the U.S. regional lender, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PacWest sells $3.5 billion loan portfolio to asset management firm Ares - June 26, 2023
- New loan program geared to help minority-owned local businesses in these counties - June 26, 2023
- Former Olympic speedskater Allison Baver to stand trial on federal charges related to $10M PPP loan - June 26, 2023