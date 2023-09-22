A Palos Hills accountant and a Joliet business owner have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $7.8 million in small business loans under the Coronavirus Aid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Palos Hills accountant, Joliet business owner fraudulently obtained over $7.8M in PPP loans: indictment - September 22, 2023
- Latino Businesses Face Hardship and Lack Resources Needed to Grow - September 21, 2023
- ‘Cruel joke’: CEBA deadline extension not what B.C. small business hoped for - September 21, 2023