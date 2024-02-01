Several LI businesses are accused of stealing nearly $50 million in loans and grants meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. NewsdayTV’s Steve Langford reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fed Rates Stay The Same, But Challenges Remain For Small Biz Borrowers - February 1, 2024
- Pandemic business-relief fraud on Long Island - February 1, 2024
- COVID business loan fraud: Long Islanders bought luxury watches, yacht, vacation home with funds - February 1, 2024