Small business advocate Dan Kelly says Ottawa’s suggestion of getting a loan to pay the CEBA loan is like using a Mastercard to pay a Visa bill.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Pandemic loan payback deadline looms as business owners scramble for financing — and push for CEBA deadline extension - September 26, 2023
- Increased loan access for SMEs - September 26, 2023
- First Small Business Loan? 11 Do’s and Don’ts - September 26, 2023