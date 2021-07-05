Many small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of Thailand’s economy, are struggling with crushing debt loads that could force them out of business as the latest wave of Covid infections dims …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Pandemic Pushes Millions of Small Thai Businesses Into Crisis
Many small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of Thailand’s economy, are struggling with crushing debt loads that could force them out of business as the latest wave of Covid infections dims …