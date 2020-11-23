Park Ridge considers coupons to spur local dining; Niles restaurants apply for village loans

The municipal governments of Park Ridge, Niles and Morton Grove are finding ways to help restaurants weather the pandemic, from issuing coupons to putting off due dates for fees.
