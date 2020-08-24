When the U.S. government extended pandemic hardship loans to thousands of religious institutions, Jim Bakker and Morningside USA, his ministry in Blue Eye, Missouri, were among the most high-profile …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Will Travel Businesses Be In The Next Round Of PPP Stimulus? - August 24, 2020
- Pastor Jim Bakker Got PPP Loans During Legal Fight on Fraud Claims - August 24, 2020
- FINCA Haiti secures 100 million gourde revolving loan facility from Banque Nationale de Crédit - August 24, 2020