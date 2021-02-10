Millions of dollars are up for grabs for Detroit small businesses after the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a new multi-billion-dollar round of forgivable loans, also known as PPP2.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Small business owners in Millcreek struggling throughout the pandemic still have time to apply for a township loan program - February 9, 2021
- Paycheck Protection program application period open through March 31 to help Detroit small businesses - February 9, 2021
- Newsday panel directs businesses to disaster loans assistance - February 9, 2021