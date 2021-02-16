During the November general election, voters in Nebraska overwhelmingly voted to cap payday loan interest rates in the state at 36%. Prior to the ballot initiative’s passage, the average interest for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Payday loans can have interest rates over 600%—here’s the typical rate in every U.S. state - February 16, 2021
- Overcoming bias in small business relief in Colorado - February 16, 2021
- Enlightenment Capital invests in firm as part of SBA loan program - February 16, 2021