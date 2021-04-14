The loans can be issued to customers with a Square terminal … Square’s Australian head of payments Samina Hussain-Letch. “It’s no secret that small businesses in Australia have historically faced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Payday Loans Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | CashNetUSA, Speedy Cash, Approved Cash Advance - April 13, 2021
- Payment company Square is set to offer interest-free business loans to customers in Australia - April 13, 2021
- When is a tax actually tax relief? McKee explains his proposal to tax a portion of forgiven PPP loans - April 13, 2021