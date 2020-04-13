PayPal, Intuit, & Square approved to offer loans to small businesses through coronavirus relief program

Fintech companies have been lobbying for weeks to be able to participate in the U.S. government’s emergency lending program for small businesses. Now those efforts have paid off, as PayPal, Intuit and …
