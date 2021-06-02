A Pewaukee man was sentenced to 57 months in prison Wednesday, June 2, for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Bu …
Pewaukee man sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in PPP loans
