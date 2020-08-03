The Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development will receive a $7.45 million grant from CARES Act funding to provide gap financing for small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Philadelphia-area gets $10M in CARES Act funding for small business loans - August 3, 2020
- PPP loans increased small-business survivability by up to 30%, study finds - August 3, 2020
- Executives back Bennet and Young small business bill - August 3, 2020