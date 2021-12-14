The government secured a $600 million World Bank loan to help push the country’s economic recovery and resilience efforts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Philippines digital ID scheme to get boost with $600M World Bank loan - December 14, 2021
- In turbulent times, nonprofit helps answer small business, legal questions - December 14, 2021
- A Philly business owner pleaded guilty to using nearly $1 million in PPP loans to buy a house, cars, and jewelry - December 14, 2021