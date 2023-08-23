Philly landlords with 15 or fewer rental units can get forgivable and 0% interest loans to repair their properties if they cap rent increases through a new $9 million program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Philly is offering loans for landlords to repair properties and maintain the city’s affordable housing - August 23, 2023
- Why More Entrepreneurs Say They’re Fed Up With Their Business Loans - August 23, 2023
- Mobile man gets more than 7 years in prison for COVID loan fraud, getting ‘rich off’ fentanyl deals - August 23, 2023