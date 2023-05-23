Challenging economic and operating environments impacted the industry and firm’s core small-business customers during the first quarter, CEO says Company extended 57 billion yuan (US$8.1 billion) in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ping An-backed Chinese online lender Lufax reports 86 per cent drop in first-quarter profit, hints at small firms’ post-Covid struggles - May 23, 2023
- Provision of loans to SMEs contributes significantly to the revival of businesses: !Gawaxab - May 23, 2023
- What is a business debt schedule? - May 22, 2023