Maine’s 1st Congressional District representative wants answers about a $1.2 million federal loan to Common Ground Organic Farm, a company that may not exist.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Pingree presses federal agency to probe suspicious relief loan to farm - December 9, 2020
- Gov. Newsom’s companies got $3 million in relief loans - December 9, 2020
- Fast food franchisees collected more than $1 billion in federal PPP aid earmarked for small businesses, analysis finds - December 9, 2020