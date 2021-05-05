A former pizzeria owner is accused of using fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief money to buy an alpaca farm. Federal officials say Dana L. McIntyre, 57, of Vermont lied about the Beverly, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Pizzeria owner used COVID loans to buy alpaca farm: feds | Charlotte Observer
A former pizzeria owner is accused of using fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief money to buy an alpaca farm. Federal officials say Dana L. McIntyre, 57, of Vermont lied about the Beverly, …