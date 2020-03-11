A Plainview entrepreneur has been named New York State’s small business person of the year by the federal Small Business Administration … economically or socially disadvantaged” to win federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Plainview entrepreneur named NYS small business person of the year - March 11, 2020
- Trump: We’ll be ‘making lots of small business loans’ amid coronavirus spread - March 11, 2020
- Support in UK Budget for small business is good but there’s a caveat - March 11, 2020