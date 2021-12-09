This showed that 91 per cent of the total sanctioned loans so far came in the first two years. MSME lender Indifi Technologies AUM crosses Rs 500 crore in Q2FY22; up by 43% from previous quarter Meta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Digitalisation of loan process automation - December 9, 2021
- PM Modi’s 59-min MSME loans: 2.36 lakh loans in 3 years but only this much sanctioned in last 12 months - December 9, 2021
- DHS Says COVID Relief Loan Fraud Is Widespread, And One Of The Biggest Cases In The Country Is In Chicago Area - December 9, 2021