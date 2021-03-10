PNC Bank provided $5 million in bridge capital to Kansas City-based AltCap, to provide Paycheck Protection Program loans to local, small and minority-owned businesses that have been unable to secure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- PNC contributes $5M in bridge capital to AltCap’s PPP loan program - March 10, 2021
- Can you get a personal loan if you are self employed? - March 10, 2021
- Congress Passes Biden’s Stimulus Bill: 6 Takeaways For Student Loan Borrowers - March 10, 2021