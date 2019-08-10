Fewer than 20 percent of Small Business Administration-backed loans in Oregon went to women-owned businesses in 2017. There’s also been a 96 percent drop in the number of SBA loans made to black-owned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Portland gets skewered in small business rankings - August 10, 2019
- Bank of Blue Valley invests in microlending at Women’s Business Center - August 9, 2019
- 14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now - August 9, 2019