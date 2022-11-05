A Portland man created a pair of bogus businesses, including a restaurant called “Slippery Pete’s,” to defraud the government of COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Sean Kirkpatrick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Portland man charged with collecting almost $100,000 in PPP loans for fake businesses - November 5, 2022
- GOP newcomer, congressional candidate Kelly Cooper switches stance on PPP loans - November 5, 2022
- Best Business Loans For Veterans Of 2022 - November 5, 2022