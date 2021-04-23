Small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some financial help could be on the way in Fayette County. “2019 was probably our best year ever, travel was what …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Possible loan program would help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 like Avant Travel Agency - April 23, 2021
- Prospa Releases Trading Report: Loan Volumes Returning Faster than Anticipated - April 22, 2021
- An inside look at how Kamala Harris is engaging with community lenders to support small businesses - April 22, 2021