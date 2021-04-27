The Supervision + Credit team’s quarterly First Glance 12L report shows that Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness boosted quarterly bank profits but eroded loan growth in 2020’s 4th quarter.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
PPP Boosts 2020 Bank Profits, but Impacts Loan Growth in Q4
The Supervision + Credit team’s quarterly First Glance 12L report shows that Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness boosted quarterly bank profits but eroded loan growth in 2020’s 4th quarter.