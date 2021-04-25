Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was co-published in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and the Kansas City Star. Darryl …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
PPP Lending Was Supposed to Help Small Businesses in Kansas City. That’s Not What Happened.
Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was co-published in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and the Kansas City Star. Darryl …