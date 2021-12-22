SMBs found a lifeline in PPP loans, and the platforms that disbursed them. But reports of millions of dollars stolen show the risks of speedy onboarding.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PPP Loan Fraud Shows the Lures and Risks of Quick Onboarding - December 22, 2021
- 5 ways to take control of your student loan payments - December 22, 2021
- BARMM sets up Islamic banking-type microfinancing for small businesses - December 22, 2021