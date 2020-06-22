US small businesses that received loans through the PPP are facing delays in finding out whether they will qualify for forgiveness on their loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PPP loan recipients are facing forgiveness application delays as US banks seek guidance from the SBA - June 22, 2020
- Small businesses could receive second PPP loan under new proposal - June 22, 2020
- Small businesses turned to technology to survive the pandemic. But it may not be enough. - June 22, 2020