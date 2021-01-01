The federal government’s latest release of Paycheck Protection loan data shows more money went to politically-connected companies than previously known.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- PPP loans favored companies with resources, clout - January 1, 2021
- A former waitress paid off $6,000 of student loan debt in 8 weeks by following 4 simple money rules - January 1, 2021
- Find out how small business owners can benefit from the second stimulus bill - December 31, 2020