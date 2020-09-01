PPP Loans for Billions Have Fraud Risk, Oversight Panel Says

More than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief went to U.S. small businesses that received multiple loans, although that wasn’t allowed by the stimulus program, according to an analysis by …
