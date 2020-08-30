PPP loans helped out congressional spouses’ workplaces, including Todd Young’s

The loan retained 150 jobs, according to Small Business Administration data. The loan from German American Bank was approved April 13. Jay Kenworthy, a spokesman for Young, noted that Jennifer works …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Opinion: radical times call for radical measures — a HECS-style loan system for small businesses - August 29, 2020
- How to Get a Business Loan in 8 Steps - August 29, 2020
- China’s small businesses get more inclusive loans in H1 - August 29, 2020