Local restaurant and bar owners say they have benefited from receiving another Paycheck Protection Program loan, designed to provide COVID-19 relief and allow small businesses to keep their employees …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
PPP loans helping Bryan-College Station businesses stay afloat during pandemic
Local restaurant and bar owners say they have benefited from receiving another Paycheck Protection Program loan, designed to provide COVID-19 relief and allow small businesses to keep their employees …