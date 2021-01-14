PPP Loans Open to Small Banks Friday, All Lenders Tuesday

The Paycheck Protection Program, which restarted this week with $284 billion in pandemic-relief loans for U.S. small businesses, will open to small banks on Friday and all lenders next Tuesday.
