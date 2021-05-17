On International Boulevard in East Oakland, just 5% of businesses received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from April to August of 2020. Meanwhile, in the nearby, mostly white neighborhood of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
PPP Loans Were Meant to Help Save Businesses, But Many in Communities of Color Didn’t Get Them
On International Boulevard in East Oakland, just 5% of businesses received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from April to August of 2020. Meanwhile, in the nearby, mostly white neighborhood of …