The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday announced when banks will be allowed to start lending money to small businesses under Round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program. The SBA said it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Senators explain PPP 2 relief, what it means for NH small businesses - January 16, 2021
- PPP Round 2: Here’s when small businesses can apply for loans - January 16, 2021
- The second round of PPP loans makes smaller lenders and their customers a priority - January 16, 2021