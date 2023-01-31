In today’s Federal Newscast, a pandemic watchdog flags billions of dollars in potential fraud from programs offered by the Small Business Administration.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PRAC: Potentially over $5 billion in fraudulent pandemic loans from SBA - January 31, 2023
- Best Personal Loans Of January 2023 - January 31, 2023
- Watchdog says federal government gave $5.4 billion in Covid aid to small businesses with ‘questionable’ Social Security numbers - January 31, 2023