Leaders of all 13 provinces and territories want to see the deadline pushed back for the repayment of the small-business pandemic loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Premiers across Canada call for extension of CEBA loan repayment deadline - October 20, 2023
- Small businesses say JobsOhio loans helped them achieve goals - October 20, 2023
- Premiers ask federal government for COVID-19 small business loan extension - October 20, 2023