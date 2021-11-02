Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with approximately $30 billion in assets, today announced that it has acquired Anchor Loans LP, the nation’s leading provider of financing to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA survey: About 80% of small businesses still need financial assistance - November 2, 2021
- SBA’s EIDL is expiring: 8 things every business owner should know - November 2, 2021
- Pretium Acquires Anchor Loans to Deliver Enhanced Capital Solutions for Homebuyers - November 2, 2021