Baby Blue from Pretty Ricky was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 20 months in prison for conspiring to commit wire fraud and fraudulently obtaining loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bangko Sentral OKs interest rate caps on small, short-term loans - December 23, 2021
- Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison For PPP Loan Fraud - December 23, 2021
- PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far - December 23, 2021