David Staveley and an accomplice attempted to defraud the government out of more than half a million dollars, the DOJ said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Prosecutors: Massachusetts man who faked his own death gets sentenced to 56 months for COVID business loan fraud - October 9, 2021
- Business briefs: Winter heating help, Mechanics Bank promotions, new loan programs - October 9, 2021
- Micro loan program launched to help CHamoru women with traditional businesses - October 9, 2021