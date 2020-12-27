As a CPA, she counsels clients through financial hardships, including small business owners who fall prey to predatory loans. She listens to their stories and hears the shame and embarrassment in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Protecting small business clients from predatory loans - December 27, 2020
- Debbie Cockrell and Kristine Sherred: $1 billion in COVID aid went to Pierce County businesses. Here’s who got a piece of it - December 27, 2020
- Small-business loans available in 10-county area hit by virus - December 27, 2020