Over 125 publicly traded companies, including at least 16 from New York, were approved for federal forgivable loans intended for small businesses struggling with the coronavirus, an Albany Times Union …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- At Least 13 Public Companies Give Back $170 Million in Small-Business Stimulus Money. Others Say They’ll Keep It. - April 25, 2020
- Small business owners weigh the risks as they face reopening in some states - April 25, 2020
- Publicly traded companies may return aid meant for small businesses - April 25, 2020