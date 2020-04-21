The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses, which typically have less access to quick cash and credit, with $349 billion in emergency loans that could help keep workers on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Publicly traded firms get $300 million in small-business rescue loans - April 21, 2020
- Congress’ $300B package for small businesses may only last days: report - April 21, 2020
- Small business rescue program runs out of money amid political standoff - April 21, 2020